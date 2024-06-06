Coming back to apologize, Tennessee shop owner teaches teens lesson on shoplifting

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — At Mystical Hearts Spiritual Center, owner Carol Humphrey taught some teens a lesson this week.

The metaphysical store has incense, oils, candles, crystals and a cat named Simba.

Recently, their positive energy was disrupted by shoplifters.

"Everything’s about good energy. Everything’s about good vibes, and the last two things I need in here are a lawyer or a thief," Humphrey said.

She posted some of the photos of shoplifters to Facebook, and was able to track down some of their parents.

“I told her and her dad that, 'Yes when I was little, or a child, I stole, and the store that I took from did not catch me. My momma caught me. She found the items at the house and she marched me down there, made me apologize, tears and all, embarrassing," Humphrey said.

A teen and her dad showed up in person to apologize, and Carol explained how stealing can hurt a small business.

"And it ended with hugs for me and her, and her and the cat, and her dad and myself. Then he ended up buying what she took because he was going to use it as a lesson and a reminder,” Humphrey said.

It turns out, the stolen stone has a special meaning.

"It is good for the heart and healing the heart,” Humphrey said. “But as he was reading the emotional stuff, I think that is what got him. Everybody smiled. They definitely felt better when they left than when they came in, and that is my goal."

Humphrey opted to not file a police report. However, from now on if you steal from her, she will share the pictures publicly.

"We do have a sign that says you’re on camera. The cameras are visible. People don’t care," Humphrey said.