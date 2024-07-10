Commission lowers Dickerson Pike speed limits for pedestrian and cyclist safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro commission is undertaking new efforts to cut down on violent crashes along one of Nashville's busiest roads.
On Monday, Nashville's Traffic and Parking Commission passed a proposal to lower speed limits along Dickerson Pike.
Some places will go from 40 miles an hour down to 35, or even 30 miles an hour.
This is all to cut down on crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.
So far this year, there have been 14 pedestrians killed on Nashville roads.
We're told NDOT will let the community know before the speeds change, so no one is caught off guard.
