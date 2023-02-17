Committee leader gathering info about the new Titans stadium proposal says he'll vote against it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a project that would transform Nashville's East Bank, but the head of the group gathering information about the proposed new Titans stadium says he's voting against the proposal.

Bob Mendes — the chair of Metro's East Bank Stadium Committee — said the Mayor's office and the Titans have used higher than realistic dollar amounts for the cost of renovating the old stadium to convince the public it should opt for a new stadium.

He said he doesn't think it would cost $1.8 billion to renovate the current Nissan Stadium. He says it would take far fewer dollars to make a more modest renovation, while still keeping in line with the current contracts with the Titans.

Mendes says he's also worried about the overall East Bank development's location in a flood plain — especially with how the area flooded in 2010.

"The idea of building a new urban dense neighborhood full of high rises in what is a flood plain that recently flooded, I think most everybody would think twice about doing that if it was in your backyard," Mendes said.

With opinions against the new stadium and critical of the Mayor's office, we asked Mendes is he's planning to run for mayor.

He says he and his family are still discussing it.

We reached out to the Mayor's office for reaction to Mendes' decision to vote against the new stadium, the Mayor's office told us they had no comment.