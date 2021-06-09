committee of sports leaders, city officials look to bring women's professional sports to Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Could we soon see women's professional sports in Nashville? A group of sports leaders and city officials is looking to add them to the growing roster of professional sports teams in town.

Metro Councilwoman Nancy VanReece serves on an advisory committee called the Women’s Professional Sports Initiative. It's seeking a consultant's opinion on attracting a professional women's team -- basketball, hockey, soccer or fast-pitch softball -- to expand and call Nashville home.

The final consultant's opinion is still out -- but VanReece says she already knows that Nashville can support it.

"You don't have to wonder whether we'd sell tickets, you saw the women's Final Four here and saw how quickly people descended on the city," VanReece said.

VanReece admits she's partial to women's basketball.

"When you start talking about Tennessee and Women's basketball, its a no-brainer, we know how to do that, you can't mention women's basketball in Tennessee without mentioning Pat Summit and her legacy," VanReece said.

But she says she's ready to cheer on any professional team, in a city that she says is ready to feature both men and women.

"The important thing we do now is we do better, there's nothing more exciting than having this conversation as we approach the 50th anniversary of Title IX," VanReece said.