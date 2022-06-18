Communities come together to celebrate Juneteenth weekend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It’s Juneteenth weekend, the nation's youngest federal holiday.

It’s a day that honors the end of slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.

Juneteenth marks the day when federal troops arrived in Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed.

Their arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Communities across Middle Tennessee will come together to observe the holiday with parades, barbecues and block parties.

One big celebration will be with The Equity Alliance. They’ve teamed up with Juneteenth 615 to bring back Black on Buchanan: A Juneteenth Block Party on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Jess Williams, the Communications Director for The Equity Alliance said they wanted to make sure they celebrate freedom, Black joy, Black excellence, and Black liberation at the block party.

The Block party is for the whole family. They will have live music, food vendors and will feature the inaugural Black on Buchanan Art and Craft Fair.

The Equity Alliance is hosting the Juneteenth Block Party on Buchanan Street because the area has been a mecca for Black families and Black businesses for generations.

Williams knows it wasn’t long ago Juneteenth wasn’t known by the masses. She believes it is important to keep teaching people the significance of the day.

“In order to look forward we have to look back and acknowledge our past to make change that will affect the future,” Williams explained.

The Block party is from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. with special performances and surprises during the Juneteenth program from 2 p.m to 6 p.m.

This is just one of many Juneteenth events happening all over Middle Tennessee. NewsChannel 5’s Aaron Cantrell has posted a list of events on Twitter @AaronTheNewsGuy.

Juneteenth is officially on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

Most businesses, including the federal government, will officially recognize it on Monday June 20, 2022.