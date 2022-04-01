Community activist sickened by the violence in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Peacemakers say the violence needs to stop.

This week there have been three homicides in Music City and 31 homicides so far this year, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The Nashville Peacemakers founder Clemmie Greenlee doesn’t want to see anymore grieving mothers.

Greenlee is the person grieving mothers turn to when they lose their child to the violence.

Her son was killed in 2003, so she tragically knows how the violence can impact a parent.

She thinks it’s time to stop relying on just the city and law enforcement to stop the violence, instead the community should step up.

She thinks if something doesn’t change more lives will be lost.

“We got to bring this love back around. We got to bring this healing back around. We got to bring this redemption back around. Forget what somebody did to you yesterday. We must stop this madness right here and just get back together. Don't say you can't do it. Just try to do it,” Greenlee explained.

On Friday, April 1, 2022, and Saturday, April 2, 2022, Clemmie is hosting “Clemmie G’s Community Day Festival” at Hadley Park, starting at 9:00 a.m.

The festival will have food tucks, vendors, music, activities for kids, and several guest speakers.

Clemmie has invited former inmates who’ve changed their lives around to share their stories. She wants to give the community hope that you don’t have to be defined by your past.

She’s also hosting the festival to give business owners a chance to sell their products. She knows how much small businesses have struggled during the pandemic, so she wanted to help.

Also, for the first time ever, she will do a balloon release for her son and on Saturday, she’s getting married at the park.

She wishes her son could be here to witness her big day.

“He wouldn't want me to go into depression and just give up. I was an addict person even on drugs. He knows that and saw me get clean. He also saw me doing his active activist stuff out here and he was proud of it,” Greenlee said.

Everyone is invited out to festival.

For more information about the Nashville Peacemakers, click here.