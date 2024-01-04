Community Advisory Board meetings to decide how to implement LPRs around Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite a vote from Metro Council green lighting license plate readers, the implementation of them have been at a standstill. However, that is about to change.

Metro Police will host a series of meetings with Community Advisory Groups starting Thursday, to receive feedback on how LPRs should be incorporated around Nashville.

These will be precinct-based meetings going until February 1.

Metro Police said the advisory groups are made up of Nashvillians who reside within each of the eight precincts in the city.

LPRs were tested out last year, and after a six-month pilot program — and much debate — Metro Council voted to permanently put them in place.

LPRs caused a big debate in the city because opponents argued they could lead to an over-policing of Black communities.

MNPD said during the pilot program, 87 stolen cars were recovered and 112 people were arrested.

However, an immediate plan was not decided after council's vote, so in the meantime the cameras and signs were taken down.

These meetings are now the first step towards making a plan:

January 4, 6 p.m., West Precinct, 5500 Charlotte Pike;

January 11, 1 p.m., East Precinct, 936 E. Trinity Lane;

January 11, 6 p.m., Madison Precinct, 400 Myatt Drive;

January 18, 10 a.m., Central Precinct, 601 Korean Veterans Blvd;

January 18, 6 p.m., North Precinct, 2231 26th Avenue North;

January 19, 10 a.m., South Precinct, 5101 Harding Place;

January 22, 4:30 p.m., Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South;

February 1, 6 p.m., Hermitage Precinct, 3701 James Kay Lane