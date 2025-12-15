Community celebrates first night of Hanukkah with menorah lighting

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On the first night of Hannukah, kids, families, and Nashville's mayor came together to emphasize love over hate.

The Chabad of Nashville in Bellevue held a menorah lighting Sunday night, a beloved tradition in the Jewish community.

Despite the joyous occasion, two tragedies from the weekend weighed on hearts: a shooting at Brown University and another shooting on Australia's Bondi Beach during a similar Hanukkah gathering.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell addressed the violence, and others reminded us that this time of year is about light.

"I think the important reason to gather around [the] holidays and so much in these days, is to not let it bring us down," said one attendee. "Letting the world see that we're not gonna push it aside, and we're not gonna let it overcome, and that's why we're all here."

"This is our only way of saying we are here to stay, we are not afraid of no one," added his friend. "Look at all of this joy, they won't take it from us."

After Sunday, the community looks towards seven more days of celebration.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.