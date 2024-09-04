Community encouraged to join in honoring off-duty Lebanon Officer killed in motorcycle crash

MT JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friends, family, and colleagues will pay their final respects Wednesday to Lebanon Police Officer Brendan Myers. Officer Myers was killed in a motorcycle crash on Aviation Way while off-duty last week.

The funeral service will start at Mt. Juliet Church of Christ at 1 p.m. Then community members are welcome to line up along the procession route, starting between 2 and 2:15 this afternoon.

The procession will leave out of the church's parking lot to turn left onto N. Mt. Juliet Road, then left on West Division Street, and then the procession will turn right into Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens where Officer Myers will be buried.

The entire route is about a mile long.

People can expect increased traffic in the area starting around 11 a.m.

The Lebanon Police Department will close at noon to allow staff to attend the funeral.

People and businesses who plan to pay their respects along the route are asked to display American flags and wear patriotic colors.

Officer Myers served in the U.S. Marines and was a three-year Veteran of the Lebanon Police Department.

He was 34 years old. His wife and two sons survive him.

Lebanon Police ask that you keep Myers' family and the department in your prayers.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at brianna.hamblin@newschannel5.com.