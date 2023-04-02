Community events planned Sunday to show support for The Covenant School shooting victims.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People in Nashville will continue to show their support Sunday for The Covenant School shooting victims with two events people can participate in — a donation drive and a run both at Sevier Park.

The 12 South neighborhood is hosting a donation drive there from noon to 3:00 p.m. Organizers recommend donations of gift cards, gift certificates from local restaurants, and money donations to help the families, students, and staff get the counseling services they need to process their grief.

Another option for those who want to show support — Belmont University's Women's Cross Country team is holding a "run of remembrance" at 5:30 starting at Sevier Park. The run will be six miles long — one mile for each victim. Anyone is welcome to join and run at whatever pace they like.

