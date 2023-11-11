Community, family remember Jillian Ludwig, start GoFundMe

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Friday night wraps up a heartbreaking week in the Nashville community.

Loved ones lost 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig, a Belmont freshman and budding young musician, to gun violence.

The teen was struck and killed by a stray bullet while walking through a park near the Belmont campus Tuesday.

Jeff Crespi, a photographer at the Lakehouse Music Academy in New Jersey, worked closely with Jillian through the years, capturing her growth and musical journey through his photos.

"One of the sweetest girls you could imagine," he remembered of her.

"Certain musicians get up on the stage and they just play, and then there's certain musicians that really show you their enjoyment and their passion."

Jeff said she played in at least two bands at the Academy, and he has nothing but fond memories of her.

"The bottom line is she was a talented musician. She played guitar, she played bass, she sang. This is somebody you would expect to continue down that path in some shape or form," he noted of her future.

Jillian's family says they have a GoFundMe established to help with medical and funeral expenses as well as future projects in her honor.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

