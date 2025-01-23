Community Foundation sets up school violence healing fund for Antioch community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new violence and healing fund has now been set up to help the Antioch High School community after this week's deadly shooting.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has developed the Nashville School Violence Healing and Support Fund. This comes after the shooting on Wednesday inside the cafeteria. Josselin Corea Escalante, 16, died. A bullet grazed another student. Another student fell down and injured his face.

The fund is set up to help those with violent incidents that occur on school grounds or during school events in Davidson County. Money donated will supports students, faculty and their families who are directly impacted by these tragedies, including those affected by death, physical injuries or emotional trauma.

"I didn't know that we would be here against after The Covenant School shooting, but here we are," said Hal Cato, CFMT CEO. "We have a playbook from Covenant to make this go smoothly. I am glad we are able to stand in this place to be with the community in this difficult moment."

Anyone can go to cfmt.org/nashvillehealing to donate.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.