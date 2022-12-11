Community groups spreading love and kindness to Nashville's unhoused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's the season of giving, and many groups are trying to spread love by giving away supplies to the unhoused.

On Sunday, people gathered at Brookmeade Park in West Nashville — a homeless encampment set to close at the beginning of the year — to give out supplies and to pray for them.

The groups gave out over 100 blankets at different homeless camps in Nashville and more than 60 tarps.

"A blanket serves a million purposes. Number 1: warmth. Number 2: when they hug that blanket, somebody has given them that blanket out of love, so they know somebody cares," Carver Construction Superintendent Don Betty said.

This was a giveaway event hosted by Carver Construction. They've been collecting blankets for the homeless in partnership with Warming Souls this holiday season.

The campaign was founded by the motorcycle group Soldiers of Christ, and they're planning to collect throughout the upcoming winter months.

“We’re going to let these people know they’re not forgotten. We love them, and one way or another we’re going to take care of them," Betty explained.

Nashville city officials have been working to find housing for everyone at Brookmeade Park since it is closing permanently on January 4, 2023.

Their next distribution date is tentatively planned for January of 2023. People who would like to donate new or lightly used blankets, or money for blankets, can contact Don Betty at 615-483-9096.