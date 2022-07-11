Community helps family after lightning strikes home

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville family is getting help from others after lightning struck their home and sparked a fire.

It's a sight that neighbors on West Harbor Drive dread seeing.

"Devastated, gut-wrenching," said Jackson Greene. "Having to drive by it every day now until something is done to it is going to be very tough."

Greene said he and his wife had almost no time to react when they realized their good friends' home was destroyed by a fierce fire.

Eric Evchich, Taylor Lauricella and their almost-three-year-old son, Colson, were not home when the lightning hit last Thursday. They had been visiting family in New York.

"I'm still in shock," said Lauricella. "I still can't believe this happened to us. What are the odds that it's struck by lightning?"

They received the call about their house shortly after it happened.

Now, charred remains are visible, and nearly everything inside was lost.

"I actually just found out I'm pregnant. We found out yesterday. So, that's been another overwhelming of emotions. Knowing all the baby stuff is gone, we're going to have to start from scratch," said Lauricella.

She said the pregnancy is her silver lining, but she is also thinking about all of the baby clothes and everything of Colson's that's now gone.

Greene and others have collaborated on a GoFundMe to help the family relocate.

Lauricella said they want to stay in Middle Tennessee.

The page has raised more than $7,000 already.

They say they're so grateful.

"It's been overwhelming. People are just amazing. It means the world," she said.

The Hendersonville Fire Chief said the flames were so hot a nearby house also almost caught fire. They were able to stop that from happening.