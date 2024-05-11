Community holds baseball game, raises money for 10-year-old injured after Wednesday's storms

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A community is rallying behind a 10-year-old boy who is now fighting for his life after this week's tornadoes.

Friends held a scrimmage baseball game for Asher Sullivan Saturday afternoon to celebrate the sport he loves, pray for his recovery, and help his family pay for medical bills.

Asher's father is Dr. Jimmy Sullivan, the Rutherford County Director of Schools.

He says Asher was outside playing with other kids after the storms on Wednesday, when he was swept into a storm drain and under the neighborhood streets.

He explains Asher is in the hospital taking very minor steps, like breathing on his own every now and then, but doctors say it's going to take a miracle for him to survive his injuries.

Several came together at a baseball field in Smyrna Saturday afternoon to play in his honor and raise money to help out the family.

They wore jerseys that said "Pray for Asher" and said a prayer for him after the scrimmage.

Out on the baseball field were many kids who knew Asher well or played alongside him on the baseball field for years.

That includes his head coach, who has a message for Asher.

"Asher, keep fighting buddy," said David Binkley. "We got you. I can't wait to coach you again, I know it's coming. Just keep fighting."

If you want to help the family, you can donate to their GoFundMe.

