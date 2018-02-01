Community Holds Vigil For Teen Killed In House Fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., - An 18-year-old teen who died in a house fire was remembered Wednesday night by family and friends in Nashville.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held in the 100 block of Islandia Court East, the site where Kalissa Parker passed.

Parker's mother, Jennifer, and 4-year-old niece, Kenzie, were injured.

"Her freckles, her red hair and her smile. She had perfect teeth, she had a smile that was just so beautiful and we're going to miss her," Jennifer said.

Parker was a former Antioch High School student who aspired to be a nurse according to her friends.

"When I first met Kalissa, I had just got put into foster care and she was the first person to reach out to me and be my friend and not make fun of my situation," friend Aspen Williams said.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Chuck Hoover, smoke was visible from the home, and the stairwell and an upstairs bedroom were on fire.

Neighbors heard screams for help and were used a ladder to rescue the 4-year-old child from a second story window before emergency crews arrived.

It's unclear how the fire started.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.