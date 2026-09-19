Community invited to sign card for longtime Metro Council member Phil Ponder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A giant card will be available Saturday at the Chick-fil-A in Hermitage for people to sign for longtime Metro Council Member and local artist Phil Ponder, who is receiving hospice care.
Ponder, 93, is a former Metro Council member known for his artwork of local landmarks around Middle Tennessee and beyond.
NewsChannel 5's Chris Davis said Ponder is currently receiving hospice care.
"I communicated with him a few days ago. He is just as kind, warm-hearted and selfless as he’s always been," said Davis in a post to Facebook.
On Sept. 19, a giant card will be available at the Chick-fil-A in Hermitage for community members to sign, along with blank individual cards to deliver to Ponder’s home.
"I am so grateful I got to know this incredible man, and I hope he knows how loved he is right back. I know this will help with that" said Davis.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
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Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png
Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png
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September 11, 2001 is a day most associate with terror and tragedy. Austin Pollack shares a story from that day about hope and persistence: the effort to save a little girl’s life – with an organ donation. The problem? The young patient was in Houston, and her life-saving liver here in Nashville. With the grounding of all civilian aircraft, how could it be done? “Nobody ever said this isn’t possible.”
- Rhori Johnston