Community invited to sign card for longtime Metro Council member Phil Ponder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A giant card will be available Saturday at the Chick-fil-A in Hermitage for people to sign for longtime Metro Council Member and local artist Phil Ponder, who is receiving hospice care.

Ponder, 93, is a former Metro Council member known for his artwork of local landmarks around Middle Tennessee and beyond.

NewsChannel 5's Chris Davis said Ponder is currently receiving hospice care.

"I communicated with him a few days ago. He is just as kind, warm-hearted and selfless as he’s always been," said Davis in a post to Facebook.

On Sept. 19, a giant card will be available at the Chick-fil-A in Hermitage for community members to sign, along with blank individual cards to deliver to Ponder’s home.

"I am so grateful I got to know this incredible man, and I hope he knows how loved he is right back. I know this will help with that" said Davis.