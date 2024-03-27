'Community Knight' concert welcomes healing from the tragedy of the Covenant School shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An event tonight will welcome healing from the tragedy of the Covenant School shooting through music.

Community Knight at Vui's Kitchen on Bransford Avenue will be a place where people can lean on each other as we all still grapple with the tragedy a year later.

The event is free, but people are welcome to make donations and participate in a silent auction that will benefit the "Caring for Covenant Fund" or the Covenant School in different ways.

Local businesses and organizations have provided items for the silent auction — everything from gym memberships, music lessons, a golf session, a spa day, and packages from different boutiques and restaurants.

20 percent of Vui's Kitchen's food and drink sales will also benefit the Covenant School.

More than a dozen artists from the Nashville area will be performing as the silent auction goes on.

They will be playing a stripped down, intimate, acoustic set and the music will span different genres from country to pop.

This event is called "Community Knight" with a 'k,' in honor of the Covenant School's mascot "the Knights."

Beka Bishop, founder of Fantom Presents, which is the group organizing this benefit, said she was moved by all of the local artists and businesses who were quick to want to be included and help the Covenant School.

"Just the amount of people who said yes to this event just makes me want to cry because it's just so beautiful how many people came together," said Beka. "I've lived here for three years and I've seen community very much so in Nashville but I've never seen it like this."

She said she wants this night to feel like a hug for anyone who needs it.

"It's just a hard day, and I wanted to make sure that...even if someone was directly affected, they could come to this event and feel safe and be in a positive and beautiful space where everybody is just loving on each other," said Bishop.

Parking is limited at Vui's so she suggests people come with their friends using rideshare.

The benefit concert is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.