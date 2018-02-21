Community Meeting Highlights Gunshot Detection System

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro held a community meeting at the Martha O'Bryan Center, across the street from the Cayce homes, to explain to neighbors the new system of microphones they're installing nearby and in two other neighborhoods, to quickly tell police where gunshots are fired from -- a system called ShotSpotter.
However, only a handful of Cayce neighbors showed at Tuesday night's meeting.
MDHA told us while they wanted to see more neighbors at the meeting, they said many of them probably already know about the microphone system because they've been talking about installing it for years.
"We've been talking about ShotSpotter for years, in many, many community engagements," said Buck Dellinger with MDHA. "They've known this was going to occur, some may have thought it was already installed by now, because we've been working on this for several years."
Metro says the ShotSpotter system will be installed in the Cayce, Napier/Sudekum, and Buena Vista Heights neighborhoods before this summer.
Metro is holding two additional community meetings to address questions about ShotSpotter.
One is Wednesday at the North Metro Police Precinct Community Room from 5:30-7:00 p.m. The other is on Thursday at the Pruitt Library from 5:30-7:00 p.m.