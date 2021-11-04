Community members invited to give thoughts on Jefferson Street Cap Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thursday, community members will get the chance to voice their thoughts on the Jefferson Street Cap Project.

The project would create a land bridge starting at Dr. D.B. Todd Bridge to 17th Avenue, over the top of the interstate.

A lot of residents are concerned if they would be able to afford to stay in the neighborhood after the project is complete.

The idea is to is to reconnect North Nashville that was divided in two when Interstate 40 was built in the 1960s.

Some neighbors see a new proposal to reconnect the two sides as a plan full of unintended consequences.

The Interim Director of the Nashville Department of Transportation says gentrification is one of a few unintended consequences they’re hoping to avoid.

They consider the space on top of the cap as a blank canvas. It would be public land, so what goes on top could be anything considered for the public good.

Before they make that decision, neighbors and business owners have to decide if they want this project to happen.

If you would like to come out to the meeting to voice your thoughts, it’s happening at 6:30 p.m. at Pleasant Green Baptist Church.

The church is located at 1410 Jefferson St, Nashville, TN 37208.

Previous stories:

Community divided over initial plans for cap over I-40 in North Nashville

Business owner worries about gentrification if Jefferson Street Cap Project proceeds