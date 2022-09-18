Community members receive free cleanings, extractions at free dental clinic event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Teenager Sami Reyes wasn't sure what to expect when she arrived to Riverside Chapel Seventh-day Adventist Church.

"So, my mom heard about it on the radio and she was like, 'this is a good opportunity,' so she took me out here to get a cleaning, and she had to get her teeth pulled out," said Reyes. She and her mom were among the patients at the free dental clinic.

"Community members who either don't have healthcare insurance, they don't have dental insurance — or, if they have dental insurance, they can't afford to use it because of the price of the copay," said the medical director for the clinic, Dr. Wonder Drake.

Experts were also on hand to provide other medical services.

"For example, a patient came in with a lump in her breast — turns out she has probably breast cancer," Drake said.

Pastor Gordon Jones said a line of patients outside this church began early in the morning.

"Over the years we have had consistently over 200 people participating in the clinics each year we offer, that's why we're hoping that we can find the resources to move it to at least quarterly where we can address some of those needs systematically," said Jones.

But addressing those basic needs can cost patients hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars, limiting access to treatment.

"The patients are so grateful," said Dr. Drake. "I mean they literally are in tears sometimes for what we've done for them."

If you would like to help out at future clinics, organizers urge you to contact the church.