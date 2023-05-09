Community members say goodbye to beloved White House,TN antique store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A popular antique store in White House, Tennessee, called "Leola's Cottage," is closing its doors after a few short years.

For many people: antiques are more than just old items with historical value; they can be valued commodities and a source of nostalgia.

The store's co-owner, Donna Rioux, said that quilting has been a skill set in her family for generations. Her grandmother taught her mother, Leola, how to quilt. The store is named "Leola's Cottage" in her mother's memory.

Donna refers to herself as a "quiltaholic" and is skilled at offering vintage refurbishing and custom designing services.

Diane Turley, her business partner, has a love for antiques and said that she and Donna are very much alike in what they enjoy doing.

However, Diane is retiring, and Donna will move her studio home. She will still be able to do custom orders and repair work from there. It's also an opportunity to continue honoring her mother.

In the short time the storefront has been open, Donna and Diane have made a small family with their loyal customers.

Diane said that it's an awesome experience meeting all of these new people, but jokingly said it can be tough remembering their names.

Diane said customers may remember her as the "crazy woman" who was always in the shop and ready to help.

She has made many amazing memories with her customers and partner. However, like an antique, these relationships will stand the test of time.

Donna said it's time to hang up her antique; She's ready to sit on the shelf and relax.

"Leola's Cottage" has become a home away from home for many in the White House community. Although the store is closing its doors, the memories and relationships will remain forever.

For your quilting needs, you can contact Donna at (615) 720-7500. For quilting classes contact Sharon Voorheis, at (615) 920-3386.

The shop's last day is May 20th.