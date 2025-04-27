Community mural brings color and connection to historic Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Color paints a concrete canvas with pride and community at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard in North Nashville.

"When this is all done, it is going to be a bright and amazing colorful mural on the sidewalks," says muralist Elisheba Mrozik.

Mrozik's vision nods to both the heritage and culture surrounding the historic intersection.

"We can have a good time and just learn about each other, and that makes us a stronger and more tight-knit community. Art does that," says Mrozik.

For local resident Ingewelles and her two sons, participating in the project helps them learn to give back and understand the pride rooted in North Nashville.

"It is nice you actually get to contribute to something that everyone can enjoy," said Ingewelles.

The project was conceived by local non-profit Creative Girls Rock.

Founder Charmin Bates sees deeper meaning in bringing people together through art.

"It is uplifting to see them all working together for a similar cause and using art as a denominator for them to come together," says Bates. "This is one of many intersections that we will do."

Bates said the next sidewalk mural will be in South Nashville.

At Jefferson Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard, gray turns to vibrancy and strangers turn into neighbors, creating not just public art but stronger community bonds.

Want to see this colorful transformation in person? Visit the intersection of Jefferson Street and Rosa Parks Boulevard and share your photos of the mural with us! Have ideas for future community art projects? Email our reporter at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.