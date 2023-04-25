Community Oversight Board meets amid unclear future for Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The community board that investigates claims of police misconduct in Nashville is one signature away from being forced to disband.

Tennessee's Republican-dominated legislature passed a bill last Thursday to ban Nashville's Community Oversight Board and others like it around the state, but Gov. Bill Lee has yet to sign it.

Less than five years ago, Nashville voters overwhelmingly chose to start the city's Community Oversight Board as a group to act as a watchdog over Metro Police. The board is a group of citizens that has been able to review complaints and police shootings directly.

The bill approved by the Republican-led legislature would instead have an internal affairs police unit review those complaints and shootings.

In Nashville, that unit is called the Office of Professional Accountability.

The bill allows a local government like Nashville to create merely an advisory board to make recommendations based on what the internal police unit found.

If signed into law — it would change how boards are set up in Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville and Memphis.

Michael Milliner, the chair of the Community Oversight Board, urged the governor Monday night to veto the bill.

"I want to call on Gov. Lee not to sign this bill that represents the very worst in petty politics and revenge politics that has absolutely nothing to do with the stellar work that has been done by the staff of Metro Nashville Community Oversight as well as by this board," Milliner said.