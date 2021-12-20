Community Oversight Board set to hear about changes to MNPD use of force policy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Community Oversight Board will hear about changes to the Metro Nashville Police Department's use of force policy during a meeting set for Monday night.

The department plans to include what's called "soft empty-handed control," which are tactics like manipulating pressure points, controlled take downs or even just grabbing someone.

NewsChannel 5 obtained documents being presented at the meeting Monday. The documents show Chief John Drake's response to the board's recommendation of expanding the definition of use of force.

Let's start with how the use of force policy will change.

First the documents show that all use of force incidents, including using soft empty-handed control, will need to be documented and reported to a supervisor.

Documents show a two-part training that will happen during roll calls.

"The purpose of this two-part roll call training document is to inform all personnel of changes which go into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, to existing MNPD Use of Force forms, as well as introduce the new form for reporting the use of Soft Empty-Hand Control techniques," the documents noted.

For additional perspective, Nashville is joining a long list of police departments that already require this type of reporting.

Community Oversight Board research found 51% of the country's largest 50 police departments require incidents of soft empty-handed control to be reported.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. at the Howard Office Building.

