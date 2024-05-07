Community push to get fans in the stands for final day of Special Olympics spring games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a huge community push today to get fans in the stands for the final day of the Special Olympics spring games in Murfreesboro!

The games started yesterday at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium at MTSU, with elementary and middle schoolers taking the field.

Today, high schoolers and adults get their chance to compete!

The games will kick off at 10 a.m.