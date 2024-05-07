Community push to get fans in the stands for final day of Special Olympics spring games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a huge community push today to get fans in the stands for the final day of the Special Olympics spring games in Murfreesboro!
The games started yesterday at the Dean Hayes Track and Soccer Stadium at MTSU, with elementary and middle schoolers taking the field.
Today, high schoolers and adults get their chance to compete!
The games will kick off at 10 a.m.
Carrie recommends:
Tennessee AG is suing fertility clinic for abandoning patients
Growing your family, no matter the journey to get there, is an emotional one. My heart aches for these families who trusted a Nashville fertility clinic with their dreams and finances. Hannah McDonald's relentlessness to find answers is journalism at its best and hopefully a new avenue of hope for the patients caught up in this mess.
-Carrie Sharp