Community raising money for wheelchair-accessible van after fire. Here's how you can help, too.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Last month, Josh Harris wanted to attend his 6-year-old son Josh Jr.'s field day at Harpeth Valley Elementary.

Harris, who uses a wheelchair, rode to the school in his wheelchair-accessible van driven by his caregiver.

"When I got there, we noticed smoke coming from beneath the hood," Harris said.

That smoke quickly turned to fire. Harris was able to get out thanks to his caregiver.

In the days since, the Harpeth Valley Elementary PTO has organized a GoFundMe to get Harris a new van — specially equipped with a ramp for Josh to use.

So far it's raised $11,000 for a van that might cost $60,000 new.

It's an outpouring of support that has left Harris nearly speechless.

"That's just blown me away. There are not even words that can say how grateful I am for that. I can't imagine being on the receiving end for that," Harris said.

Here is a link to the GoFundMe raising money for a new van.