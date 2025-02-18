Community rallies around Montgomery Central High School senior wrestler injured in a match

MONTGOMERY CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — The Middle Tennessee community is coming together to support a Montgomery Central High School senior who suffered a life-altering injury during a wrestling match.

17-year-old Immanuel Gilmore was competing in sectionals over the weekend when he broke his neck. His parents, Nancy and Antonio Gilmore, are leaning on their faith as they navigate their son’s recovery.

“It was a move getting ready to be thrown on him,” Antonio Gilmore said. “He tried to counteract it, but the other wrestler stepped in a little more, blocked him, and slammed him down like a piledriver. He was in an awkward position.”

Doctors told the Gilmores that if the injury had been one notch higher, their son might not have survived.

“He can lift his arms up, but he can’t grip,” Nancy Gilmore said. “From his torso down, he can’t feel anything. He’s not going to be able to walk for the rest of his life—that’s what they’re telling us.”

Gilmore, known by teammates as “Hitman,” had been aiming for a spot at state. His dedication to the sport and his faith had made him a leader on Montgomery Central’s wrestling team.

“You wouldn’t know that this quiet and reserved guy can move like he moves and attack another person’s body the way that he would,” his coach said.

Coach Derek Levendusky was celebrating another athlete’s win when he realized something was wrong during the match.

“When I turned around and saw the scene, I knew immediately,” Levendusky said. “I knew something bad happened.”

Gilmore was rushed to the hospital and taken into surgery.

“Before we went in, Immanuel said, ‘Mom, God’s got this,’” Nancy Gilmore said. “That’s something I had to hang on to. He’s a lot stronger than me.”

Nancy Gilmore refuses to give up hope.

“Because of my faith, I know he’s a fighter,” she said. “Doctors don’t know everything, and we have a big God. Everyone around us knows we have a big God.”

Since the injury, the wrestling community and beyond have rallied around the Gilmores, visiting Immanuel in the hospital and offering their support.

“Letting him know, ‘Hey, get better, you’re not in this alone’—when people do something like that, it speaks volumes,” Antonio Gilmore said. “It’s not fake. It’s real.”

The family faces a long and difficult road ahead, but they are surrounded by love and faith.

“Immanuel, I don’t know why you have to go through this,” Nancy Gilmore said, “but you’re touching people’s lives.”

A GoFundMehas been set up to help with medical and travel expenses during Gilmore’s recovery.

His parents say their son's spirits are up, and his faith is strong, though he's very disappointed that he can't wrestle this weekend after qualifying at sectionals. This injury happened in the 3rd place match after he qualified.

