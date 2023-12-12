Community rallies around teenage boy fundraising to get him wheelchair-accessible van

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local family just got a life altering gift, thanks to the generosity of our community.

Emilson Lopez has a type of Muscular Dystrophy and was limited on where he could go, but we got a look at the moment where after some fundraising that all changed.

We met him a while back when some of his teachers started a fundraiser to get him a wheelchair-accessible van.

In total, there was about $35,000 raised. The family was given the van on Thursday.

"To see that boy's face when he came around that corner and his parents face when she come up that's worth it," Tabithia Graves, a teacher who helped fundraise said.

Emilson said he wants to go to Walmart, but wherever his family goes the important part is they get to be together and Emilson will have his powered wheelchair.

"I want to thank everybody that gave from money to prayers to just being happy for him and everything that was brought into this whole story," Debbie Brewer, another teacher who helped fundraise said.

The money went to getting the van and paying for: tags, insurance, bills, gift cards and more.

Click the video above to see the moment Emilson got his van and what he had to say in the moment.