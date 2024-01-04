Community Resource Center says it needs more donations to help tornado survivors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a region still ravaged by last month's tornadoes, recovery is still very real. The sound of chainsaws still fill the air in some neighborhoods in Madison.

The Community Resource Center collects donated items to send out to tornado survivors, but leaders there say they're beginning to notice a warning sign.

"We are making that recovery the best we can, but donations of hygiene and cleaning supplies are much lower than they've ever been," said Tina Doniger, the executive director of the Community Resource Center.

Unlike other disasters middle Tennessee has gone through, the Community Resource Center says while initial donations were strong, they dropped off around the holidays even though the ongoing need is still there.

"I think part of that is just you've got kids or family members that you're buying gifts for, you've maybe already designated your end-of-year giving, and then to have a tornado happen so close to the end of the year, certainly I think that's affected people's financial status," Doniger said.

The resource center says rather than donating used clothing or other used items they don't accept, there are easy ways for you to still make a difference.

"Cash is so important because we can buy the specific things that are being requested for these families," Doniger said. "But also our amazon wishlist is updated on a regular basis, so as those needs come in they get added to the list."

The Community Resource Center says you can donate money through this link, or purchase items that will get shipped directly to the Community Resource Center through its Amazon Wish List.