Community safety grants available to help curb violence in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor John Cooper is calling on organizations to step up and help reduce the violence happening in Nashville communities. As part of Metro's Community Safety Initiative, local organizations can apply for grants to help with that effort.

Mayor Cooper launched the $3 million fund in March, saying community safety requires a community effort.

The Community Safety Initiative was created to take grassroots violence reduction strategies to more of Nashville’s neighborhoods. Eligible nonprofits can now apply for Opportunity Grants of up to $5,000 as Metro Nashville disburses up to $150,000 from a newly created Community Safety Partnership Fund.

There are two rounds for the grants – the first are meant for grassroots organizations. The second round opens next month and allows organizations that have been audited in the past year, to get more money.

Anyone who is awarded this money will work directly with Metro's first Community Safety Coordinator, Ron Johnson, who leads the mayor's Community Safety Partnership Advisory Board.

The 11 people on that board will be the ones recommending to Metro Council who gets the grants in July and August. You can apply for the grants at hubNashville.org.