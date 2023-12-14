Community steps up to help Sumner County residents affected by the tornado

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clean up efforts are underway across Sumner County.

The Hendersonville Chamber of Commerce's Event Center is now serving as a disaster relief headquarters. Hundreds of items have been donated to help those affected, like Damaris Tina and her family.

Her husband and uncle's business, Alex Auto Service and Repair, was taken out by a tornado on Saturday.

"There’s no income flowing in, which mean mortgages are hard to pay for, bills, water, electric, gas, and food," Damaris Tina explained.

On top the devastation, her baby is due in only a few months.

"I have to pay for prenatal care before baby is due. I'm giving birth on February 21st," Tina said.

Tina isn’t alone. Hundreds of people in Sumner County are affected by the storms, because dozens of businesses have been destroyed.

They're calling the United Way of Sumner County for help.

"She said, 'Erin, I have 20 employees who I’m not going to be able to pay. What do I do? What do I do?'" United Way of Sumner County CEO, Erin Birch, said.

United Way of Sumner County has teamed up with organizations like The Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce to help those affected.

Piles of cleaning supplies, food, water and much more have been donated. See the magnitude of the donations in the video above.

"We’ve gotten supplies coming from all over. Alabama and Kentucky. People are coming from everywhere trying to help," Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Kathleen Hawkins said.

Monetary donations have been been given to the United Way of Sumner County’s Disaster Relief fund.

United Way of Sumner County CEO Erin Birch said people have been generous, but knows more financial assistance will be needed.

"Are we going to be able to fund everyone’s mortgage? No, we can’t but we’re going to be able to bridge some of the gaps until bigger dollars come in," Birch explained.

Tina is grateful to be given supplies for now. She's hopeful her bills will be taken care of and her family’s shop can get back up and running.

"This is such a huge blessing for those that can’t afford much at the moment. God bless everyone. It’s much appreciated," Tina said.

Money donated to the 2023 UWSC Disaster Relief Fund will be distributed through United Way of Sumner County’s help centers – Hendersonville Samaritan Association and Gallatin CARES.

United Way of Sumner County has also partnered with Beautiful Hendersonville to enlist volunteers to help with cleaning up debris and distributing supplies to neighborhoods in need.

A Community Clean-up Day is planned from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16. Those interested should go to the UWSC Disaster Relief Hub to sign-up for a two-hour time slot, and then check-in at Hendersonville City Hall on Saturday just before their shift to get supplies and be assigned to a clean-up location.

A large supply of items has been donated to help with cleanup, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own work gloves and wear protective and comfortable shoes to help clean neighborhoods and public areas.

Anyone with questions can call United Way of Sumner County at 615-461-8371.

To donate to the disaster relief fund or to sign-up to volunteer, visit the website.

