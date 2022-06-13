Watch
Community welcomes home athlete after winning gold at Special Olympics

Neighbors in Nolensville came together to celebrate a 21-year-old athlete.
Team Bethany
Posted at 5:38 AM, Jun 13, 2022
Bethany Stineman arrived home to a pleasant surprise after competing in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

While she received a police escort friends, neighbors and teachers lined the streets to cheer her on and celebrate her accomplishments.

Neighbors planned the whole event. Bethany's family says it was an act they're incredibly thankful for.

"This town never ceases to surprise me, how they come together and support everyone. It's wonderful," said Bethany's mother, Pam Stineman.

Bethany came home with two gold medals. One in the javelin throw and another in shotput.

