Companies With Tennessee Ties React To Steel, Aluminum Tariff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Companies with Tennessee ties have reacted to President Trump's plan to tack on tariffs to imported aluminum and steel, saying it could have a major impact.
The Electrolux facility in Robertson County provides thousands of jobs for the area; so county mayor Howard Bradley said he was shocked when he heard the news that President Trump would impose tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.
The decision prompted Eletrolux to pause plans for a quarter billion dollar expansion at their plant there, But the Mayor says he thinks the decision may not be final.
"We're hopeful that in time, this issue will get ironed out and they'll step back up and say we'll see this expansion come forward," Bradley said.
A spokesperson for the Nissan plant in Smyrna says its also waiting to see what changes are implemented before changing how they do business.