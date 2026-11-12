Competition heating up among counties wanting Boring Co. tunnels; state senator wants Wilson County first

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Boring Company just keeps digging in Davidson County. How far will they go with their transportation tunnels?

Other area counties are now vying for tunnels linking to Nashville.

"I'm one hundred percent for this."

State Sen. Mark Pody sees what's happening with the Boring Tunnel projects in Nashville.

Phase one from the airport to downtown ... phase two, a tunnel to go out West End.

What's next?

"I want them to come to Wilson County."

Sen. Pody sees the Boring tunnels as a solution to traffic problems ... and a potential economic boon for any community that gets one.

And he believes there is already competition from counties making pitches, and Boring is listening.

"They are absolutely open to it, and I had a conversation — what can we do to put Wilson County at the front of the line?"

Pody suggests a path for a subterranean tunnel 30 feet down — likely along the path of Lebanon Road, adjacent to the Music City Star line.

Those decisions will be made by engineers, but could it happen ... and when?

"Two machines doing three miles a month, and you look at distance from airport to here ... it's not that bad. It wouldn't take long to get to one point or another."

"You could see it in the next five years?"

"Absolutely," said Pody.

Cities will have concerns about the impact the tunnels have on the environment ... groundwater ... sinkholes, but there may be little they can do.

A new law makes the state the sole regulating body for decisions on subterranean transportation.

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the Boring Company for comment but has not yet heard back.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nick.beres@newschannel5.com.