Composer, Grammy winner teaches music technology at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While Pascal Le Boeuf waits for his students before class, he builds a beat through a newer instrument.

"We just got a music technology minor approved by the Blair School of Music," said Le Boeuf. "It is a big win for us."

The technology uses computers to layer sounds inside a classroom at Vanderbilt's Blair School of Music.

"It is a new instrument and the rules are being designed for how you engage with it how you play with it," said Le Boeuf.

Le Boeuf played the piano in a piece he composed called Strands as part of his album "Are We Dreaming The Same Dream."

The composition recently received a Grammy for Best Instrumental Composition.

"I was trying to find a way we could create music together without changing the way we play," said Le Boeuf.

Le Boeuf said Strands delved into different ideas of what American music means across classical and jazz communities.

"Jazz is a super American art form it started here slavery crashed with Western art music," said Le Boeuf.

A senior at Vanderbilt studying to be a composer, M.J. Peterson values learning from someone she's on a first-name basis with.

"I think this class is about exploration and really finding out what we want to do with the information that he is giving us," said Peterson. "It's kind of mind blowing that I know someone that won a Grammy."

