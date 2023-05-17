Thousands of doctors needed as health care industry faces shortage of workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The health care industry continues to face a shortage of workers and it's prompting some lawmakers and experts to sound the alarm.

A new report shows thousands of doctors are needed to meet the demand nationwide. Shortages are not new to this field, but only got worse because of the pandemic.

Newly released data shows nationwide more than 17,000 additional primary care,12,000 dental health and 8,200 mental health practitioners are needed to combat the shortage.

Leaders of historically Black medical schools are also calling for more funding to train a more diverse workforce.

If the decline continues, the U.S. is projected to face a shortage of up to 124,000 physicians by 2034 as the demand outpaces supply, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.

This news comes as locally headquartered HCA recently announced a $300 million investment to help build the next generation of nurses.

More than $200 million will go towards expanding the Galen College of Nursing. The rest will go towards opening new centers that are dedicated to helping practicing nurses advance their skills and careers.

Some lawmakers worry if there isn't an uptick in numbers, the nation wouldn't be able to fight future pandemics.