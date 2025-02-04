Concerns about safety of rust-colored, cloudy tap water sparks overhaul of Alexandria's water treatment system

ALEXANDRIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — We've been working for months to investigate the water quality concerns in Alexandria, a small town about 50 minutes southeast of Nashville.

Last summer, I went to Alexandria after viewers sent me alarming pictures of rust-colored, cloudy water in their sinks and showers.

Countless calls and emails about my story yesterday about low-quality water costing people big $$$ in Alexandria. Who can afford $300, $400 water bills? @NC5 https://t.co/Ikcpf0PLQF pic.twitter.com/MsuslL6hSH — Hannah McDonald (@HannahMcDonald) August 20, 2024

Your stories led me to the water plant, where I was told a special mix would be used to clear the water. Rich Potter, the water plant operator, said poly-orthophosphate would clear the water within five months.

We are following up on this situation because, like you, we want to see things improve.

From what we saw during the visit on Tuesday, regular water main flushing mixed with the corrosion control program is getting results.

With Potter, we compared a piece of pipe that was cut out last summer before the treatment started to a section that came out in January. The pipe that wasn't treated was covered in rusty bumps, while the recently removed pipe had very little residue.

"You can see where it's eaten it all the way off," said Rich Potter, the water plant operator. "It's gone."

On top of everything, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, which oversees water regulations, is very involved now.

On Tuesday, TDEC went with Potter as he flushed hydrants in Alexandria, miles away from the plant on Gordonsville Hwy, and collected samples to test the pH, chlorine levels, and coliform bacteria, like e-coli.

"Being that water is running... same as the plant, and the pH leaving the plant is 7.4 and it's 7.4 here... it's as fresh as it's going to get. I'm very happy," Potter said.

Once a year, or more often if the state says so, water utilities have to flush out the whole system.

Residents with concerns about water quality should notify TDEC at the Cookeville Environmental Field Office at 931-520-6688.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.