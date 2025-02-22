Conference raises awareness for mental health support as military suicide rates rise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Over Never Out conference at Operation Stand Down Tennessee gave organizations the opportunity to discuss military suicides for the first time.

It's a difficult topic but one that deserves the spotlight.

In the event room people like Jason Howk, who struggled with his mental health, shared why discussing it is so important.

"I had a real struggle at one point in my military service," said Howk.

This event was the first of its kind Howk helped organize it. They came together to discuss ways to better support veterans and give them space to reach out for help.

At the event, those who lost a veteran to suicide spoke out, like Merisa Colwell.

"I met him when he was stationed at Albuquerque, New Mexico, in Kirkland," said Colwell. "My late husband, Air Force Master Sergeant Aaron Colwell, died by suicide in October of 2021."

Since the death of her husband, Merisa has devoted herself to helping others. She wants to help end the stigma of mental illness among those in the military.

"You are seen as weak or non-deployable or noncombat ready if you address that 'Hey I need to talk to someone,' while also figuring out the right resources," said Colwell.

She came to Nashville from New Mexico to join The Over Never Out conference.

She was honored by the Red Star Foundation, which is a group that helps support families who lost soldiers to suicide.

"The job of it is to take that label away to decrease the stigma of it, so from now on, they will be known as Red Star families," said Jerry Shaffer, the organization's founder.

These three have conversations about how to help, support, and reach more people who desperately need it.

"You can't wait six months to get help. You are not going to be alive once you get off the waitlist. You need help tomorrow," said Howk.

Do you know a veteran in need?

If you have a veteran in your life, here are a few signs that they may be experiencing depression:

withdrawing from activities or events they once enjoyed

appetite or weight changes

changes in sleeping patterns.

Depression can even manifest into physical symptoms like reoccurring headaches and stomach aches.

If you're a veteran struggling with your mental health and you want to speak with someone, you can always call the crisis line.

Just dial 988 and then press 1. On the hotline, confidential support is available 24-7.

