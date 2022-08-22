Confidence is key when it comes to back to school momentum, expert says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School is back for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Now, as many parents know, the trick is making that routine stick. For older students, the reality of the school routine is likely set in stone. However, for younger kids, that transition can be tougher.

Some tears, and cries of "but, I don't want to go!" can certainly tug a parent's heartstrings, but projecting strength and confidence is key, according to experts.

"I always tell parents of little ones that the transition may be a little bit harder for you than it is for the child," says Eilleen Johnson, owner of Lightbridge Academy. "[Parents] have to make sure [to be confident], kids feed off of that."

If not, Johnson says, "they're going to cling on, they're not going to want to leave you, they're going to cry."

It's why she advocates that if you or your child are having a tougher transition to school, talk to your child's teacher to seek tips and assistance. Johnson says the morning routine should include preparing your child for the day by explaining how it will go, from drop-off to deciding what to include in their lunch, and when and where you'll be picking them up. Provide that consistency that can help build confidence.

But Johnson also advises parents to allow their kids to express their feelings. If they're nervous or scared, it's healthy to let them air it out and for us to listen, validate, and empathize with their situation while instilling strength.

Sometimes, experts say, that strength can come in the form of a "transitional object" from home that's brought to class like a stuffed toy. Of course, it's important to get the teacher's permission and talk to them first, create that dialogue and let them know your child's having a tough time with separation from you.