Congregation gathers to pack thousands of meals for people around the world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Volunteers from Calvary United Methodist Church spent the day packaging thousands of meals for worldwide distribution.

Organizers say throughout the years the congregation has teamed up with Rise Against Hunger to package about three quarters of a million meals to help people in Zimbabwe, Haiti and Uganda.

Community Engagement Coordinator with Rise Against Hunger, Andy Morris, says more than 720 million people in the world do not have enough nutritious food to live a healthy life which is why today's event is incredibly important.

"The meals that they're packaging today help by putting in areas hit by disaster, nourish lives by feeding kids in schools, and they they also go into lifting communities out of poverty, empowering communities by feeding people in educational programs and other programs that are helping folks," Morris said.

Today volunteers helped assemble 20,000 more meals made out of rice, soy and vegetables. The church has been partnering with Rise Against hunger since 2011.

"We have people working from age 7 to 90 and that ability to put people together in the community to work together is unique," Morris said.

