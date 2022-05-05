'Connect Downtown' project aims to ease navigating downtown and manage traffic congestion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Department of Transportation wants you to weigh in on ways to make traffic a little easier to manage downtown.

The whole point of this is to improve mobility and tackle traffic congestion in the downtown area, but also some of Metro Center, East Bank, North Nashville and The Gulch.

Downtown is an incredibly busy area and Connect Downtown did a breakdown of just how many people are in the area. Connect Downtown is a partnership between the Nashville Department of Transportation, WeGo Public Transit, the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Nashville Downtown Partnership.

From 2011 to 2021, there were 14,000 new residents, 1.5 million square feet of office space under construction and more than 5 million people flooding downtown each year for events.

"This effort will identify projects, programs, and policies to help us better manage downtown’s increasing congestion and make it easier for people to get around by all modes of transportation. We’ll look at traffic and curbside management strategies; transit improvements; walking, rolling, and biking projects; and Vision Zero safety strategies," the city's website said.

The timeline for all of this ends in February and March of 2023, when there will be a final action plan.