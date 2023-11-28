'Conservative education revolution': Tennessee leaders emphasize statewide school vouchers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced his emphasis on expanding vouchers to all 95 counties across the state.

Currently, the pilot program is in effect for Nashville, Memphis and Chattanooga following a disputed vote on the House floor in 2019.

Lee's plan — named by his administration freedom educational scholarships — will provide thousands of dollars for students to opt in to attend private schools. Those behind him, including Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, called it a "conservative education revolution" across the nation.

Lee said he had the idea of school choice long before he entered politics.

WTVF / Nathan Sharkey Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks inside the Tennessee State Museum to help promote an expansion of voucher programs across the state on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

"A high-quality education has the power to change the trajectory of a child’s life, and there’s no question that now is the time to make school choice a reality for every Tennessee family," Lee said. "Tennessee’s Education Freedom Scholarships will empower parents with the freedom to choose the right education for their child, while also giving them a say in how their taxpayer dollars are invested. In the coming months, I look forward to working with Tennessee families and members of the General Assembly to accomplish this historic legislative initiative and establish Tennessee as a leader in providing choice for families while also striving toward the best public school system in the country."

Tennessee Republican leadership House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally echoed sentiments of wanting to push for the legislation in 2024.

"It's on us that parents are in control of their child's vaccination," said Sexton, who according to legislative voting records didn't vote for educational spending accounts in 2019. "In Tennessee, we can have success in public and private. It's not either/or. It's and. We should empower parents to give them the ability to choose what's best for their child."

The General Assembly will reconvene on Jan. 9. It's not clear who will carry the governor's bill or what it will truly cost.

What a Tennessee statewide voucher plan means

Lee's new proposal for an Education Freedom Scholarship Act would provide an estimated $7,000 per student beginning in the 2024-25 school year, according to the one-pager contained by NewsChannel 5 Investigates.

According to the summary, in the first year, eligible students would be those who are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level, have a disability or are eligible for the existing ESA pilot program.

Beginning in 2025-26, the plan calls for "universal eligibility for all students entitled to attend a public school."

Funding would be provided "for a minimum of 10,000 scholarships, increasing over time until all Tennessee students who desire a scholarship are awarded one."

The private schools entitled to receive state funding would be programs in one of five categories:



schools approved by the Tennessee Department of Education

schools accredited under programs authorized by the Tennessee Department of Education

schools accredited by regional entities

schools that are members of religiously affiliated organizations

schools that are unaccredited and not members of any religious associations (could be schools as little as 10 students)

Eligible expenses, according to the summary, would include:

Private school tuition, fees and uniforms required by the private school

Textbooks, curricula and instructional materials required by the private school

Tutoring services provided by a tutor or tutoring facility

Fees for transportation to and from a private school

Computer hardware, technological devices and tech fees used for educational needs

Tuition, fees, textbooks, curricula and instructional materials for summer and after-school academic programs (public and private), not including after-school childcare

Fees for early post-secondary opportunity courses or exam, entrance exams required for post-secondary admission and state-recognized industry certification exams

Educational therapy services provided by therapists

Tennessee Democrats push back

WTVF/Nathan Sharkey Sen. Raumesh Akbari, D-Memphis, stood with her other Democratic employees to stand against the expansion of vouchers to all 95 Tennessee counties inside Cordell Hull on Nov. 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.

Democrats had one word to describe vouchers: scam.

They voted against them in 2019 when the voucher educational savings accounts came up on the House and Senate floors.

"Vouchers are a scam and a wealthy family coupon system," Sen. London Lamar, D-Memphis. "I see them increasing the costs of tuition to keep students out of those private schools. It’s interesting the other day we had committee hearings on rejecting federal funds, and it will be a deficit for public schools. Now we have millions for vouchers with rejection in federal funds? Public schools will suffer and we could have invested more in schools."

Democrats might find support in the Republican supermajority, as voting on vouchers in 2019 had bipartisan support against the measure.

"Let’s call it what it is to divert precious tax dollars away from our local schools and not be required to accept all students," House Democratic Caucus Leader John Ray Clemmons said. "He’s proposing to rip off taxpayers to subsidize the wealthy few."

Phil Williams contributed to this report.