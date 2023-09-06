Construction on Sumner County's proposed Ford Ice Center is officially 'indefinitely paused.'

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Plans for the proposed Ford Ice Center in Sumner County are officially on ice.

Old Hickory Hockey LLC, the developer of the project, sent out a news release confirming the news.

“Though my family and I are disappointed and hope the center can eventually be built, we have decided to hit ‘pause’ for now until funding sources catch up with cost projections that have increased by tens of millions of dollars," wrote Alex Smith, Old Hickory Hockey owner, in a release. "These increased costs include materials, labor, supply chain delays and other factors. We would like to thank the Nashville Predators organization, the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association for their support throughout this process.”

Sumner County Mayor John Isbell told NewsChannel 5 over the phone he doesn't know what the future of the project looks like, but if it moves forward at all, it will have to be under a brand new proposal.

Ever since the Nashville Predators formed 25 years ago, Middle Tennessee has seen a surge in popularity when it comes to hockey. So much so, the Predators planned several more Ford Ice Centers around the area, including one that recently opened in Clarksville at F&M Bank Arena.

If it was up to Miller Williams, his young son would be on the ice every day. But in Middle Tennessee, that's just not possible.

"There’s not a lot of open hockey so you either have to join a league or a team or something like that," said Williams, who spoke to us outside of the Ford Ice Center in Antioch.

So instead, he has to take time out of his workday to ensure Miller Williams Jr., his 4-year-old, can play.

"It’s random times, so like today it’s 12:30 to 1:30. And then not til Friday afternoon again, so it’s kind of hard to skate every day if you try to," said Williams.

Sumner County hockey fans have been fighting for a local ice rink since 2018. Players and coaches were hopeful when word came that a 100,000-square-foot rink was being proposed. But now, it looks like the project is back to the drawing board. And so is Williams' goal to get his son as much ice time as possible.

"They just need more ice time, more sheets of ice would be very beneficial for it," he said.

“We appreciate all the work that has gone into the project,” said Sean Henry, Chief Executive Officer for the Nashville Predators and the Ford Ice Centers. “The Smith family has a great vision for the facility and we thank them for their generosity and desire to grow the game of hockey in middle Tennessee while also focusing on the tremendous economic impact the center would have on Sumner County. That said, we understand the present concerns and look forward to further engaging with all the interested parties when the time is right for everyone.”