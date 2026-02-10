Consumer Reports experts look at alternatives to protein powders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As high-protein diets surge in popularity, a Consumer Reports investigation found high levels of lead in some protein powders and shakes—raising questions about supplement safety.

The good news: Consumer Reports’ nutrition team says many tasty foods pack a protein punch without the risk of heavy metals.

We told you about a recent Consumer Reports investigation that found lead in more than two-thirds of the protein powders tested. In two plant-based powders, lead levels were about 12 to 16 times higher than what experts consider safe for a single day.

“These levels are concerning because lead can build up in the body over time, and even low levels of exposure have been linked to health problems, especially for children and pregnant women,” said Consumer Reports' Amy Keating.

Protein plays a key role in building and maintaining muscle, especially as we get older

Recent guidelines say adults need between 0.5 and 0.7 grams of protein per pound of body weight each day, but Consumer Reports’ experts say most people can meet those needs by eating regular, everyday foods.

“Meat, poultry, fish, eggs, and dairy foods are rich in protein. Even just a 3-ounce serving of chicken breast supplies 26 grams," said Keating. Also, beans and lentils, tofu, nuts, and seeds have a healthy dose of protein. And unlike protein powders, these foods don’t just give you protein—you get vitamins, minerals, healthy fats, and fiber.”

Even your morning smoothie can be given a protein punch without turning to powders.

“You can add protein to smoothies by blending in nuts or nut butters, seeds like chia or flax, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese or tofu,” Keating added.

And don’t feel like you need to load up on protein in one meal… spreading it out across breakfast, lunch, and dinner helps your body use it more effectively.

And while many people focus on protein, fiber is the nutrient that most adults are missing. The Daily Value for fiber is 28 grams, and most people don’t get enough.

