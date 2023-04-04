Consumer Reports helps us maintain oral hygiene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You’ve heard the advice for years: brush your teeth twice a day and floss. When it comes to how to most effectively do that - it gets a bit more complicated.

Manual or electric toothbrush? Soft or hard bristles? String or water flosser? And let’s not even get started on the unending options for toothpaste. What to choose?

“A lot of the time the right choice really depends on what you like and what you’ll actually use - but some products and strategies do have clear advantages over others,” said Consumer Reports Catherine Roberts.

In the battle of manual versus electric toothbrushes, research suggests that electric toothbrushes have a slight edge when it comes to cleaning away plaque. They can also be a great option if you have braces, or for people with dexterity limitations.

Still, it’s possible to do a great job cleaning your teeth even with a manual brush.

“No matter which kind of toothbrush you choose, opt for one with soft bristles, since hard bristles are more likely to damage your gums and enamel," Roberts said.

In Consumer Reports tests, the Oral-B iO 7 series got top scores for cleaning and battery performance.

Now for the toothpaste: be sure to look for one that contains fluoride. If you want a whitening toothpaste, the ADA Seal of Acceptance is a good sign that it won't

damage your enamel.

And for people who hate flossing with string, will a water flosser get the job done?

“Water flossers like those made by Waterpik are good at removing food and other debris from your teeth, though they can't quite match up with string floss when it

comes to scraping bacteria from your teeth,” she added.

Still, using a water flosser is still MUCH better than not flossing at all. – So choose either with string or water and floss once a day.