Consumer Reports: Making sure kids stay safe and know the risk of different sports injuries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There’s been a lot of attention lately on concussions and the risks of contact sports for kids — but that’s not the only concern when it comes to staying safe.

From sprains and fractures to overuse injuries, young athletes face a range of potential problems that can sideline them.

Each year, about 1.4 million kids ages 5 to 14 ended up in the ER for sports and recreational injuries. Some of the most common sports-related injuries are sprains and strains.

“For minor injuries at home, parents can do RICE therapy– Rest, Ice, Compression and Elevation–these steps can help manage pain and swelling," said Consumer Reports' Catherine Roberts.

Make sure your kids get time to rest and recover. If pain , swelling or limited movement last more than a few days, it's always a good idea to check in with their doctor.

To help prevent these injuries, experts say teaching kids proper technique and doing a good warm-up before activity are key.

“We start with some dynamic workout, such as arm circles, leg swings, some jugging and at the end we stretch to be ready for the game,” said Jim Flores, Coach Stateline SC.

Parents and coaches can work together to promote good sportsmanship, safe playing habits, and ensure kids have the right protective gear.

“Make sure your child’s equipment fits properly, is appropriate for their age and sport, and that it is worn every time they play,” said Roberts.

It’s also important to keep an eye out for overuse injuries. Encouraging kids to play different sports helps reduce strain on the same muscles.

And finally, sports can sometimes make kids nervous or feel pressure, but with parents and coaches by their side, they can hit the field feeling focused and ready

“I remind my team to go out there and have fun, compete and work together, and encourage each other so that they have a great game,” said Flores.

And make sure your kids stay hydrated– before, during and after activity. Experts say children ages 9-12 should sip water regularly, about 3 to 8 ounces every 20 minutes while playing.

