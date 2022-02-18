Consumer Reports releases top car picks of 2022

By now you’ve heard about the challenges of buying a new car during the pandemic. If you’re in the market or you’re going to be soon, you’ll want something worth waiting for — and paying for.

That’s where Consumer Reports can help with its list of the top new cars on the road today.

All of the Top Picks come standard with forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. Those safety features are proven lifesavers. And new for this year, Top Picks are also required to have standard highway speed automatic emergency braking.

Nissan Sentra

Consumer Reports found the Nissan Sentra is a great option if your budget is under $25,000. It's a low-cost, high-value sedan.

Honda Accord

Consumer Reports considers the Honda Accord the definitive family sedan, touting its roomy interior, pleasant ride, and fuel efficiency.

Toyota Prius & Prius Prime

If fuel efficiency is the key to paying up for a new car, Consumer Reports said the Toyota Prius will wow you with 52 miles per gallon.

"The practical Prius, and also the Prius Prime plug-in hybrid, remain the benchmark for hybrids," said Jen Stockburger, Consumer Reports auto expert. "In fact, it's been one of our top picks for 19 years!"

Nissan’s Rogue Sport

The Nissan Rogue Sport was the top SUV under $25,000. And it comes standard with key safety equipment that are add-ons for competing models.

Other SUVs on the list were the three-row Kia Telluride, the Lexus RX and Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is making its debut on this Consumer Reports list. Experts said it blends being green with a fun-to-drive character and SUV versatility.

Honda Ridgeline

For truck lovers, the American-made Honda Ridgeline has redefined what a truck can be. It's a good fit for the commuter, family chauffeur, and weekend warrior.

Consumer Reports says prices for new cars and trucks continue to climb – up 12.2 percent over the past year, driven by pandemic-related factory shutdowns, as well as a shortage of computer chips.

But there is a silver lining. Your trade-in will never be worth more than it is today, and that may put you in a better position to purchase a newer car.

To see the full Consumer Reports list, click here.