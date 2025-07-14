Contaminated food: Steps to stay safe amid rising recalls and headlines

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are you having for breakfast this morning or lunch a bit later?

Well, there are certain foods that can hide bacteria that can make you sick. But you don’t have to eliminate them totally from your diet. Instead, just take steps so you can enjoy them more safely!

With foodborne illness outbreaks making headlines, some shoppers are being extra cautious…

The CDC says tens of millions of Americans get sick from contaminated food every year, some of it organic.

Last year, recalls linked to E. coli, Salmonella, and Listeria jumped 41 percent compared to the year before, and related hospitalizations and deaths more than doubled.

“For seniors, very young children, or anyone with a compromised immune system, even consuming a very small amount of these bacteria can be life-threatening,” said Consumer Reports' Lisa Gill.

Consumer Reports has identified the top offenders from last year -

●Leafy greens and deli meat

●Onion, cucumbers and organic carrots, and organic basil

●Eggs, raw milk and raw milk cheese, and soft cheeses like queso fresco

Contamination can happen anywhere along the food chain – on the farm, during processing, even in your own kitchen.

“Recent budget cuts could limit what the food agencies can do," said Gill. "That’s why it is so important to know how to protect yourself at home.”

To minimize risk:

●Always cook meat to the right internal temperature using a thermometer.

●Use separate cutting boards for raw meat and produce.

●Clean surfaces thoroughly.

●And skip rinsing raw meat, which can spread bacteria.

●Store meat on the lowest shelf in the fridge, and never leave food out for longer than two hours or one hour if it’s hot outside.

There are other foods that can carry hidden risks too– like Raw sprouts, shellfish like oysters, even uncooked flour and unpasteurized juices have all been linked to outbreaks.

