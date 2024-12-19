Continuing the legacy of beloved North Nashville pastor Bishop Campbell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been more than a year since the Nashville community said goodbye to Bishop Marcus Campbell. The pastor and community leader died at 49 due to heart problems.

Despite the sorrow felt by his family and friends, they are determined to carry on his legacy.

“It’s been a little difficult, but I still say amazing because it’s capitulated me to the next level and allowed me to find Stacy in the ministry,” said Stacy Campbell, his widow. “And to help others and be the best I can be.”

Bishop Campbell was known for many things, but especially his mentoring program, Gentleman and not Gangsters, which impacted many lives.

“For the future of the program, I’m revamping it right now,” Campbell said. “We’re not gone. We’re just sitting getting everything together. Like a great team, getting buildings and resources together.”

Although some programs are being revamped, others through BMAC Ministries, like the annual Christmas toy drive, continue to thrive.

The drive is made possible through a partnership with Pastor Ty Juan Card of Mount Herman Missionary Baptist Church.

The gifts are going to parents who need assistance to provide for their children, but Pastor Card believes the impact goes beyond material things.

“That someone loves them, cares about them, and wants them to have something and not feel like they’re left out,” Card said.

The toy drive holds special meaning for Pastor Card, who shared a close bond with Bishop Campbell.

“I was sitting down with him before he passed,” Card said. “He cried a little bit and said, ‘I’m proud of you and want you to put your best foot forward.’”

Card is committed to helping Stacy navigate her grief while standing beside her to ensure Bishop Campbell’s legacy lives on.

“He was able to impact lives just by coming in and telling somebody, ‘I love you,’” Card said.

Stacy hopes others will join in honoring Bishop Campbell’s memory.

“Remember to POP: Praise on purpose, pray on purpose, and be positive on purpose,” she said.

Those interested in supporting the toy drive can drop off donations at Mount Herman Missionary Baptist Church, located at 407 Hart Ave., Nashville, TN 37206, or call (615) 226-1050 for more information.

